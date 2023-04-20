‘Justified’ Will Return This Summer, Details Remain Limited

Videos by OutKick

It won’t be much longer until “Justified” is back on TV.

It’s been known for awhile that the revival “Justified: City Primeval” with Timothy Olyphant returning would premiere at some point this year, and the belief has long been spring or summer could be the target time window.

Spring is clearly off the table at this point seeing as how April is winding down and fans don’t even have a trailer yet.

“Justified: City Primeval” is expected to premiere on FX this summer. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

All attention has now pivoted to whether or not it will come in during the summer months. The good news it will! The show had a recent announcement that pretty much went unnoticed that the series would return during the summer. Collider also reported Thursday morning the expectation remains “Justified: City Primeval” will premiere in the coming summer months, despite limited updates.

Summer officially starts June 21. That means fans could be just a couple months away from seeing Olpyhant, once again, sling lead as Raylan Givens.

What do “Justified” fans need to know?

Information about the revival has been pretty limited. Olyphant is back as Raylan Givens, and the belief is a few old characters will also return.

Unfortunately, it seems incredibly unlikely Walton Goggins will make an appearance as Boyd Crowder. That makes sense given how the series finale ended.

Boyd was behind bars for good, and it’d be very hard to work him back in.

As for the plot of the upcoming limited series, it’s described as follows:

The revival picks up 10 years after the original series ended. Givens has left his hometown behind and now resides in Miami, balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl (played by Olyphant’s real-life daughter, Vivian). But a chance encounter will send Givens to Detroit, where he crosses paths with a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again, and his powerful lawyer.

Fans can’t wait to see Timothy Olyphant return as Raylan Givens.

From 2010 through 2015, “Justified” was the best show on TV, and it’s not clear there was a close second.

There were better single seasons of TV – “True Detective” season one, for example – but when looking at the total picture, nothing beat “Justified.”

It was a great look at how close good and evil can be. The entire point of the series is how Boyd and Raylan are incredibly similar. The only thing that separates them in large part is Raylan has a badge and Boyd does not.

Take that away, and the similarities are damning.

The original series was unbelievably dark at times and forced people to weigh moral issues constantly. Was Boyd a bad guy? Yes. Was Raylan a good guy? Yes, and they both crossed over to the other side when necessary.

That’s the same energy and tempo fans are looking for with the revival this summer.

Now, we sit and wait for a trailer for “Justified: City Primeval” to drop. Fans truly can’t wait to see what Raylan manages to do this time around.