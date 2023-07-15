New ‘Justified’ Preview Teases Raylan Givens’ Return

Videos by OutKick

“Justified” returns next week, and it looks like fans are in for an exhilarating ride.

After eight years since the conclusion of the original series, Timothy Olyphant, once again, will rock a cowboy hat as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in “Justified: City Primeval.”

To say people are excited would be an understatement. “Justified” was a monster success on FX, and it paved the way for a lot of the entertainment fans enjoy today.

Fans have very high hopes for “Justified: City Primeval.” (CR: Chuck Hodes/FX)

Is there a “Yellowstone” universe if “Justified” wasn’t viewed as arguably the best show on TV for six seasons? It’s definitely worth asking.

What we do know for sure is the revival is going to be awesome, and the latest preview teases Raylan’s highly-anticipated return.

Fans can’t wait for “Justified” to return.

I suggest you check out my early review if you haven’t read it yet. I was fortunate enough to get an early look at “Justified: City Primeval.”

It didn’t just live up to my very lofty expectation. It felt like I was back in 2013 watching Raylan put in work. Olyphant is just as slick as ever as everyone’s favorite U.S. Marshal.

Let’s just say Raylan is as quick with the tongue as he is the gun. That’s the attitude and spirit fans loved in the original series. It’s clear it won’t be any different in the revival as fans see Raylan go to Detroit.

Timothy Olyphant returns as Raylan Givens in “Justified: City Primeval.”(CR: Chuck Hodes/FX)

The show’s success is simple.

It’s not hard at all to figure out why people love “Justified.” It’s a TV series full of complex characters, fun storylines, intrigue and most importantly, it’s wildly entertaining.

While Hollywood loves pumping out woke content, “Justified” doesn’t tolerate any of that nonsense. There’s one goal and one goal only:

Giving fans an experience to remember.

Fans can’t wait for “Justified: City Primeval” to premiere. (CR: Chuck Hodes/FX)

That’s exactly what they’ll get with “Justified: City Primeval.” The only disappointing part is Walton Goggins isn’t back as Boyd Crowder.

Now, there will likely be another limited series after “City Primeval.” Could Goggins return then? It’s possible, but for now, the original characters aren’t around.

It’s still definitely worth watching. All the previews and trailers make that clear.

“Justified: City Primeval” stars July 18 on FX. (CR: Chuck Hodes/FX)

Make sure to check out the premiere on FX July 18 and also on Hulu. It’s going to be a very fun revival.