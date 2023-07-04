‘Justified’ Revival Is Must-Watch TV: REVIEW

Videos by OutKick

“Justified” is back, and it feels like old times.

I was able to get an early look at “Justified: City Primeval” ahead of its July 18 premiere on FX, and to say I was excited would be the understatement of the year.

Missing an episode of “Justified” during its initial run wasn’t something I ever did. I cleared my calendar every night a new episode was on FX.

There was no better show on TV for all of its six seasons. Timothy Olyphant made Raylan Givens a legendary character, Walton Goggins had the performance of his career as outlaw Boyd Crowder and the show was simply unbelievably entertaining.

After eight years since the original saga wrapped, fans are finally getting more of Raylan chasing bad guys and it’s epic.

JUSTIFIED: CITY PRIMEVAL “The Question” Episode 8 (Airs Tuesday, August 29) Pictured: Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens. CR: Chuck Hodes/FX.

“Justified: City Primeval” lives up to the hype.

Now, I want to state right away that this will be spoiler-free. I’m not going to ruin its return for anyone. I would throw my computer through a wall if someone did that to me. We’re all in this together.

Having said that, let’s roll.

“Justified: City Primeval” finds Raylan with his now-teenage daughter in Detroit. It’s clear from the jump Raylan is the same U.S. Marshal fans loved for six seasons. He’s as slick and sly with the tongue as he is quick with a gun on the draw.

“Justified: City Primeval” is excellent. (CR: Chuck Hodes/FX)

The new villain Clement Mansel (played by the incredibly talented Boyd Holbrook) is also not someone to be messed with.

However, viewers should know there is no Boyd Crowder in the revival. Boyd was the greatest villain in TV history. There’s not a close second.

Clement is not Boyd. No character will ever be Boyd Crowder, but Clement is unbelievably dangerous and menacing. That’s made crystal clear. Sounds like another perfect nemesis for Raylan!

“Justified: City Primeval” premieres July 18. (CR: Kurt Iswarienko/FX)

Fans love great entertainment.

One of the reasons people love “Justified” so much is that it’s not a show that aims to do anything other than give viewers an incredible ride.

People don’t want to watch woke garbage. In fact, there’s an open revolt unfolding against that nonsense. Viewers want action, suspense and the ability to kick back with a beer to have some fun.

That’s what “Justified” was for six seasons, and it’s clear that’s what the revival will also be about.

“Justified: City Primeval” is outstanding TV. (CR: Chuck Hodes/FX)

Having said that, there is a bit of a cringe moment involving a judge and race in America. It came off very forced, but it was just one line. I’m also not convinced it wasn’t supposed to be cringe. Trust me, you’ll know it when you see it.

“Justified: City Primeval” lives up to expectations. (CR: Chuck Hodes/FX)

However, the revival is incredible in totality. It feels like it’s 2013 and like we never left Raylan for eight years. I can’t recommend it enough. The beer was cold, the popcorn was hot and the premiere of “Justified: City Primeval” was excellent. Make sure to check it out July 18 on FX. You won’t regret it.