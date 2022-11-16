‘Justified’ Is Returning. When Can Fans Expect A Trailer?

“Justified” should be back on our screens at some point in the coming months, and it’s time to start asking when we’ll get a trailer.

Timothy Olyphant will reprise his legendary role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens for “Justified: City Primeval” on FX.

While there’s no release date yet, it’s believed the latest “Justified” saga will arrive at some point in 2023.

The highly-anticipated limited series as as follows, according to WideOpenCountry.com:

Eight years after Marshal Raylan Givens leaves Kentucky, he is living in Miami, still working as a marshal and balancing life with his 14-year-old daughter Willa. A chance encounter leads him to a man named Clement Mansell on a Florida highway, also known as The Oklahoma Wildman. Mansell is a violent sociopath who has evaded capture in Detroit, leading Givens up to Detroit himself to help with the case. The series is based on Elmore Leonard’s City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, a new chapter for the gunslinger as the original series follows a different Elmore Leonard novel.

When will fans get a look at “Justified: City Primeval”?

With filming completed, it’s time to start wondering when fans will get a release date and then some kind of preview.

After all, you can’t build hype for a show if there’s no preview. With production being over, it means FX has moved onto the post-production phase.

That can generally last anywhere from four to eight months depending on how much needs to be done. Given that timeline, I think we’re likely looking at a release date at some point in April through June.

When does “Justified: City Primeval” begin? (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

So, if the series drops in April, when will the first trailer for “Justified: City Primeval” be released? My best guess is late February or March. There could be a short teaser released sooner for the “Justified” project, but a month or two before the release is a good bet.

For example, the first teaser for “1923” was released this past Sunday. That’s a little more than a month ahead of the “Yellowstone” prequel premiere.

So, that means we’re probably not close. We might not be super far away, but I don’t think you can expect one in the coming weeks.

The only real big downside to the revival is that Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins) isn’t expected to make an appearance.

Boyd was an all-time great character. I would love to see him in the new “Justified” show, but as of right now it’s not likely to happen.

I’ll make sure to update you all with more information as we have it. I have no doubt “Justified: City Primeval” is going to be awesome.