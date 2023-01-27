‘Justice’ Serves Up One-Sided Attack On Brett Kavanaugh In New Doc That Debuted At Sundance

Videos by OutKick

The throngs illegally gathered outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh are back, and you can partially thank the Sundance Film Festival.

The far-Left gala just screened “Justice,” a one-sided documentary alleging we weren’t told the full story behind accusations against Kavanaugh during his 2018 confirmation hearings. The film, from blockbuster director Doug Liman (“Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” “Edge of Tomorrow”), trots out the same attacks on Kavanaugh’s character that we heard five years ago.

The focus this time, though, is less on Christine Blasey Ford’s accusations against Kavanaugh and more on what Deborah Ramirez eventually remembered from 40-odd years ago. She eventually remembered that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a bawdy party.

The people behind ‘Justice’: (top row) Jim Moscou, Doug Liman, Amy Herdy, Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan, Cali Bagby, and Esther Shubinski (front row) SummerAnne Wadleigh, Thaddeus Wadleigh, and Richard Denmark. (Getty Images)

The film’s Sundance debut caught everyone by surprise. Liman suggested it had to be that way lest unseen forces try to stop it. It’s a laughable charge taken seriously by Deadline.com.

The media, of course, is showering praise on Liman while cautioning the film offers little new to the debate surrounding Kavanaugh.

‘Justice’ Is Absurd On Its Face

“Justice” suggests the FBI didn’t do its due diligence to follow every lead and potential witness in the matter. It’s a line of attack first heard in 2018, and it’s not going to rest anytime soon. Yet it’s absurd on its face. The modern FBI is no friend of President Donald Trump, in case you didn’t get that message from the Russian collusion hoax which it foisted upon the country for two-plus years.

Why would that FBI cut the Trump appointee a single break?

We’ve also been told, by Liman, that a flood of “new” tips are coming in following news of “Justice’s” Sundance screening.

Why now? Why not back in 2018 when tips could have helped flesh out the allegations?

United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh. (Getty Images)

The film’s debut comes at a curious time in several ways. One, festivals like Sundance are suddenly shy about controversial films, at least ones that annoy the woke community. “Justice” does no such thing, since it’s framed from an aggressively progressive lens according to published reviews of the movie.

Imagine the reaction at Sundance if it screened a film exonerating Kavanaugh and vilifying those who tried to shred his reputation with the flimsiest of allegations? Cue the protests, calls for censorship and, perhaps, a touch of violence.

A Continuation Of A Corrosive Thread

The film also reinforces how Hollywood props up the narratives near and dear to its heart. “Justice” isn’t going to quote, chapter and verse, all the reasons why many didn’t believe Ford’s testimony from the jump.

Even her own father wanted Kavanaugh to join the Supreme Court.

The media disgraced itself in covering the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings. Remember how it treated witnesses procured by future inmate Michael Avenatti like they honest brokers? Or how “Saturday Night Live” assumed Kavanaugh’s guilt and mocked him endlessly, with help from Matt Damon?

“Justice” is a continuation of that corrosive thread. For the Left, it’s never too late to stage a fresh attack against ideological opponents. Hollywood, with help from Team Sundance, is ready to carry the progressive water anew.

Those sordid attacks are back, and maybe Kavanaugh will have to flee another restaurant like he did last year as a result. That’s better than the alternative. A would-be assassin came to Kavanaugh’s home a few months back ready to end his Supreme Court career … and his life.