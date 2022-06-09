Attempted Assassination Against Justice Kavanaugh Needs To Be “Universally Condemned”: Clay Travis

Clay Travis reacted to the attempted assassination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, which was driven by the motive to keep Roe v. Wade from being overturned.

“There is a perverse and scary incentive afoot right now,” which motivated this man to travel from California and show up outside of Brett Kavanaugh’s home armed with the intent to kill the Justice, Travis explained.

The OutKick founder touched on the leaked opinion, which could overturn Roe v. Wade, saying, “it is time and way past time to release this opinion and make it the law of the land.”

“The incentive structure that is in place to take the life of a Supreme Court Justice over what is a very contentious decision in the Roe v. Wade case needs to be supplemented by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court,” Travis said.

Chief Justice John Roberts “needs to become the sixth vote, to take away this idea if you kill one justice the opinion no longer becomes law,” Clay continued.

“This is someone who tried to kill a Supreme Court Justice to help left-wing ideals triumph on the court. He tried to stage an insurrection against the Supreme Court,” the OutKick founder said.

Watch Clay Travis’ full take here: