Julius Randle’s Wife Responds To Those Who Got Mad He Kissed Her After Game

Knicks player Julius Randle gave his wife a smooch after winning Game 5 over the Miami Heat. Ex-NBA player Kenyon Martin was mad that Randle would have the audacity to show his wife some affection so soon after the buzzer.

Now, Randle’s wife has a response to folks like Kenyon Martin.

“We just got done playing a hard-fought game in a playoff series and the first thing [Randle does] is you go kiss his wife. That’s the first thing you do? Where is your mind at? The very first thing he did, dawg, when the game was over,” Martin told Gilbert Arenas.

“I am sitting there watching the game with my wife. I’m like, ‘I love you to death, but ain’t no way in that incident. I’m gonna be with my guys. We just got done winning, I’m not even thinking about you.'”

Welp, as you might expect, that wasn’t going to sit well with Randle’s missus.

Kendra Randle took an opportunity to explain that she and her husband both came from single-parent homes and that she was proud her kids get to see their father respecting their mother

😂😂😂 slow news day I guess. Both of us grew up in single parent homes. We never saw our dads respect our mothers. I’m so grateful my kids get to grow up watching their dad be the best father and husband❤️ https://t.co/hzBFd7fLoP — Kendra Randle (@KendraRandle_) May 13, 2023

Knicks fans were not happy with Randle following the team’s season-ending loss to the Heat, but I don’t think they were mad about the post-game smooch that had Martin riled up.

Damn it’s over for Julius Randle pic.twitter.com/fOXyMaPqji — ANW Jordan Foole 🇹🇹📷 (@TheColtonShow__) May 13, 2023

I think they were a little more frustrated with him averaging 16.6 points and 8.3 rebounds this postseason.

