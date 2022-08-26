Julio Rodriguez, Mariners Reportedly Agree On Huge Contract Extension

The Seattle Mariners and centerfielder Julio Rodriguez have reportedly come to terms on a deal that is gigantic in every conceivable way.
MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez reported that the two sides were close to a contract extension for the 21-year-old rookie out of the Dominican Republic.
Then not too much later the details came out, and it looks like J-Rod will be a Seattle Mariner until well into the 2030s.
The broad strokes of the intricate deal are that it’s a 14-year extension with a minimum payout of $210 million and potentially more than $400 million.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan added some more information specifically that the mammoth deal will include both team and player options.
A little bit later, insider Ken Rosenthal confirmed the deal was getting close.
Once finalized the extension’s 14-year term will be in effect until 2037. Rodriguez will be 36 years old that season.
The Loma de Cabrera, Dominican Republic native has more than proved his worth to the Mariners. Through the first 108 games of his rookies season, he has 130 hits, 20 home runs, a .269 batting average, and 23 stolen bases.
