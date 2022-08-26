Julio Rodriguez, Mariners Reportedly Agree On Huge Contract Extension

The Seattle Mariners and centerfielder Julio Rodriguez have reportedly come to terms on a deal that is gigantic in every conceivable way.

MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez reported that the two sides were close to a contract extension for the 21-year-old rookie out of the Dominican Republic.

Source: Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez is finalizing a deal with the Mariners. The deal is expected to guarantee him more than $200 million with the possibility earning him as much as $450 million plus. — Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) August 26, 2022

Then not too much later the details came out, and it looks like J-Rod will be a Seattle Mariner until well into the 2030s.

The broad strokes of the intricate deal are that it’s a 14-year extension with a minimum payout of $210 million and potentially more than $400 million.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan added some more information specifically that the mammoth deal will include both team and player options.

The structure of Julio Rodriguez's massive extension is very complicated, but the topline details, sources tell ESPN: $210 million guaranteed over 14 years with the ability to grow to well over $400M. Includes player and team options.



The great @JesseSanchezMLB was on the deal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 26, 2022

A little bit later, insider Ken Rosenthal confirmed the deal was getting close.

Source confirms: Julio Rodriguez finalizing extension with Mariners. Per @JeffPassan, $210M over 14 years with ability to grow to more than $400M. First with news: @JesseSanchezMLB. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 26, 2022

Once finalized the extension’s 14-year term will be in effect until 2037. Rodriguez will be 36 years old that season.

The Loma de Cabrera, Dominican Republic native has more than proved his worth to the Mariners. Through the first 108 games of his rookies season, he has 130 hits, 20 home runs, a .269 batting average, and 23 stolen bases.

