Dr. Anthony Fauci Gets Mercilessly Booed For First Pitch, Accepts Award At Seattle Mariners Game

Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the worst things to emerge out of the COVID-19 pandemic, appeared at the Seattle Mariners game on Tuesday for the ceremonial first pitch.

Fauci, whose consistency issues with COVID guidelines make the White Sox look steady, was invited to T-Mobile Park to accept the Hutch Award — leading up to Seattle’s matchup against the New York Yankees.

Not even a liberal city like Seattle was happy to see Biden’s chief medical advisor as he made his way to the mound.

Fauci was greeted with a surge of boos.

WATCH:

Fauci booed while throwing out first pitch at Mariners game in Seattle



At least he has worked on his pitching since last time pic.twitter.com/9QqX8YUGwy — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) August 10, 2022

As for the pitch, Fauci’s form appeared to improve from his latest and less-than-favorable appearance on the MLB mound.

Dr. Fauci’s first pitch. Servais caught it and then had Fauci sign his mask after. pic.twitter.com/SjOf4alLtE — Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) August 10, 2022

The Hutch Award is presented “as one of the top annual awards given to a Major League Baseball player” according to the company’s site.

The award “recognizes the player who best exemplifies the fighting spirit and competitive desire of Fred Hutchinson, the legendary pitcher and manager who died of cancer at the age of 45.”

In a sit-down with 100 Fred Hutch Cancer Research Center employees, Fauci shared uplifting COVID news, such as “We are expecting another surge in the fall,” as well as shouting out Americans that have second-guessed Fauci’s advice.

“It’s still amazing to me that people can still hold onto such untruths. They have so much going on in their lives, that they just accept it as fact,” Fauci shared.

Fauci’s record with vaccines, strict lockdowns and health of the unvaccinated are errors he can’t remove off the scoreboard.

The epidemiologist, unfortunately, does not have that dog in him.