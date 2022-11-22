Julia Fox Was Only Doing A Favor For Kim Kardashian By Dating Kanye

Kanye West, or Ye, as he demands to be called, has had a rough go of it as late.

Yes, the overwhelming majority of those issues are of his own making. Now, actress/whatever-else-she-does Julia Fox says she only went out with West to do his ex, Kim Kardashian a favor.

Way to kick a guy while he’s down.

If you’re unfamiliar with Julia Fox, she’s the former dominatrix who was in Uncut Gems, that Adam Sandler movie with Kevin Garnett.

Fox hopped on TikTok to answer some questions from fans and talked about her time with Ye, including one asking why she dated “a famously violent misogynist and anti-Semite.”

The floor is yours, Ms. Fox.

Kanye's ex Julia Fox released a video claiming that she only dated him to get him off of Kim's back and at the end of the video …



Well, watch until the end. pic.twitter.com/BlCCCEQCBc — 💖 Nikki Tha God (@Viewofone) November 22, 2022

If you made it through that whole thing, congrats because Julia Fox may be a lot of things, but easy to listen to is not one of them.

Fox said that it occurred to her that she could help her pal Kim by distracting Kanye.

You mean to tell me a relationship between these two people was a sham?! (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images)

Julia Fox Came Up With A Sitcom Storyline To Help Her Friend

“I had this thought, and I was like, ‘Oh my God. Maybe I can get him off of Kim’s case,’” Fox said. Like, ‘Maybe I can distract him, like, just get him to like me,’ and I knew if anyone can do it, it’s me, because when I set my mind to something, I do it.”

She explained that she became friendly with the Kardashians after they started carrying her clothing line in their stores.

She did not say whether she thought of this idea while watching reruns of any sitcom that aired between 1985 and 1998. Seriously, I think they all did an episode with a plot like that.

Fox dated West from January to February, but what a month it was.

“We only talked about clothes and weird ideas and plans for the future and our hopes and dreams for childhood and education and, like, it was really beautiful, guys.”

However, when the rapper turned his focus to his ex-wife and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson, even Fox wasn’t cut out for that.

“I had already been like, ‘Dude, I’m not gonna stick around for this s–t.’”

Well said. Stick around for that s–t, she did not.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle