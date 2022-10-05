Ole Miss NIL Group Signs Juice Kiffin, Who Is A Dog, To New Deal

Student-athletes aren’t the only ones benefitting in college athletics’ new Name, Image, Likeness era. Dogs are now getting a piece of the NIL pie as well. And Ole Miss’ Juice Kiffin is now the first canine ambassador ever.

Juice Kiffin, the yellow lab of Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin, made history on Wednesday as Ole Miss’ NIL arm, The Grove Collective, announced Juice as its program ambassador.

JUICE and Grove Collective make history – a small step for Man, a giant leap for Canines! Almost didn’t get this NIL Agreement done – JUICE is a tough negotiator! Welcome to Grove Collective @JuiceKiffin ! Dog biscuits for days!!! Hotty Toddy! 🐾🦴@Lane_Kiffin pic.twitter.com/AVl7mQcZLr — The Grove Collective (@grovecollectnil) October 5, 2022

Juice will not be paid money for the use of his name, image, and likeness. Instead, he’ll receive gift cards to a local pet store in Oxford, MS, according to the contract.

The reading of the contract states that Juice only agreed to the deal “for the purpose of showing that Juice is much cooler than all other SEC mascots.” He also has to resist the urge to dig holes in The Grove and can not be seen wearing maroon, the color of rival Mississippi State.

According to On3, The Grove Collective is a for-profit LLC providing “turn-key solutions for businesses and individuals that desire to utilize the publicity rights of Ole Miss student-athletes for advertising and promotion.”

Ole Miss has been putting out quite a bit of Juice content so far this season. The school’s had terrible run with mascots of late. Making Juice the official mascot or getting a group of yellow labs to lead the team out of the tunnel on Saturdays isn’t the worst idea. And that’s one that’s been floated by fans throughout the year.