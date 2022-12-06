JT Daniels Is Transferring For The Third Time: REPORT

JT Daniels is reportedly back on the move.

The West Virginia quarterback is heading to the transfer portal with at least one season of eligibility remaining, according to Pete Thamel. Daniels could score another year if he gets a medical redshirt waiver for the 2019 season when he tore his ACL.

Sources: West Virginia QB JT Daniels intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He'll have at least one year of eligibility, and it could two years depending on whether he could get a medical redshirt for 2019. He's been the quarterback at USC and Georgia prior to WVU. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 6, 2022

JT Daniels is looking for a new team.

This will now be Daniels third time transferring in his college career. He started at USC, transferred to Georgia, moved to West Virginia and will now be onto his fourth team since starting his college football career.

Despite all the movement, he’s managed to put up some decent stats along the way, and was a member of Georgia’s national title team last season.

West Virginia QB JT Daniels reportedly transferring for a third time. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In his career, he’s thrown for 6,947 yards, 45 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. He also has completed 62.9% of his passes in his career.

The talented passer was supposed to be the man at Georgia, but ultimately was sidelined with health issues. He never regained the starting job after the ascension of Stetson Bennett and the rest is history.

JT Daniels transferring again. Where will the former WVU and Georgia QB go? (Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Where will Daniels go from here? That’s anybody’s best guess, but given how many QBs are in the portal, there will definitely be a race among the best ones to find good landing spots.