Former SEC Quarterback Named Starter At West Virginia

JT Daniels is back to being a starting quarterback in college football.

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown announced Monday that the former Georgia and USC quarterback will start Thursday against Pittsburgh to open the season.

🚨: It’s officially official — Georgia transfer JT Daniels will be @WVUfootball’s QB1 for the #BackyardBrawl.



Neal Brown: “he’s earned the right. Decision making is what won the job for him.. I have a lot of confidence in him and how he will start in the opener” pic.twitter.com/NYsyAIOp3E — Anjelica Trinone (@AnjelicaTrinone) August 29, 2022

Everyone assumed the former Georgia starter would win the job, and it’s now a done deal with Daniels locked in as QB1 in Morgantown.

When Daniels initially landed in Athens after his stint at USC, he was deemed as the face of the Bulldogs, but after some health issues, Stetson Bennett took over.

JT Daniels named starting QB of the West Virginia Mountaineers. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The rest is history from there. Bennett played well and helped lead the Bulldogs to their first national title in decades.

Daniels hit the transfer portal for the second time in his college career and is now QB1 for Neal Brown and the Mountaineers.

JT Daniels wins West Virginia QB job. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

For those of you who might have forgotten, Daniels can absolutely play. In his college career, he’s thrown 4,840 yards, 32 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Of his 16 interceptions, ten came as a freshman at USC. Since then, he’s thrown for 18 touchdowns to only six interceptions. Very respectable numbers.

Neal Brown names JT Daniels starting quarterback of the West Virginia Mountaineers. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Will JT Daniels be able to help the Mountaineers take the next step? Fans will find out Thursday night when he takes the field against the Panthers.