JT Daniels Reportedly Chooses Latest Transfer Destination

JT Daniels has reportedly chosen Rice as his latest team.

The former West Virginia passer will transfer to the Owls, according to Pete Thamel. Daniels will have at least one year of eligibility remaining, and could end up with two if he gets an injury waiver from a lost season at USC.

As of Wednesday morning, Daniels hasn’t confirmed the news on social media.

JT Daniels is now on his fourth team.

Daniels has an absolutely wild ride in his college football career. He started at USC as a highly-touted recruit. Eventually, he left the Trojans and landed in Athens to play for Georgia.

He was supposed to be the man for Kirby Smart, but health issues allowed Stetson Bennett to take the starting job and not give it up.

Then, he jumped ship for one season at West Virginia, and now, JT Daniels is headed to Rice. Nobody could have seen this journey coming when he initially came out of high school as a five star and top-20 recruit.

Don’t let the fact Daniels has moved around a bunch confuse you. He’s a talented man, and he has plenty of experience.

He’s thrown for 6,947 yards and 45 touchdowns to 25 interceptions since entering the college level. In terms of experience, there were few guys in the portal with more than him.

Rice isn’t a P5 program, but Daniels should still have plenty of eyeballs on him. Hopefully, he’s able to finish out his college career strong.