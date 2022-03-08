Joy Reid Says It’s Racist to Care About Russia-Ukraine

Videos by OutKick

MSNBC host Joy Reid says that only racists care about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Reid claims they have sympathy for dead Ukrainian people only because they are white and maybe a bit Christian.

“Let’s face it, the world is paying attention because this is happening in Europe. If this was happening anywhere else, would we see the same outpouring of support and compassion?” Reid asked rhetorically on Monday.

“We don’t need to ask ourselves if the international response would be the same if Russia unleashed their horror on a country that wasn’t white and largely Christian, because Russia has already done it. In Syria.

“The coverage of Ukraine has revealed a pretty radical disparity in how human Ukrainians look and feel to Western media compared to their browner and blacker counterparts, with some reporters using very telling comparisons in their analyses of the war,” Reid adds.

Which “telling comparisons” are reporters using “in their analyses of the war”? Reid doesn’t say. However, she hopes you don’t make her specify. It would ruin her entire monologue. It might even be racist to ask.

See, the complexities of war are outside of the wheelhouse of the far-Left. Reid is not alone. Recently, 1619 Project author Nikole Hannah-Jones declared that Europe is not a continent and called anyone who thinks otherwise a racist.

The left-wing media relies on shaming and race-baiting, not on actual expertise. The woke playbook does not include providing news updates and information, just accusations of racism.

Reid has particularly struggled to cover the Russia-Ukraine war to this point, both as a professional and in terms of raw numbers. Look at the ratings. No one is watching her at 7 pm.

Weekly Cable News Demo Audience Share Feb 21-25@FoxNews again dominated the week over @MSNBC @CNN @NewsMax & @NewNation in the 25 to 54 year old demographic. pic.twitter.com/AxnnYF57Yi — RoadMN 📈 (@RoadMN) March 7, 2022

Reid lacks the anchor skills to ask questions and doesn’t have a deep enough understanding of history or geopolitics to provide context for the event. She’s lost. So, naturally, Reid pivoted and redirected the story into her lane.

“This is a teachable moment for us in the media. We aren’t afraid to call out our own industry. There is a lot of soul-searching that we need to do in Western media,” Reid concludes.

Luckily, Reid doesn’t need to search her own soul. She knows exactly who she is: a race-baiting bigot now looking to weaponize dead civilians in Ukraine.

There are a lot of schmucks on television, but no one is worse than Joy Reid.