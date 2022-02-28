1619 Project Author Loses Debate on Europe to Random Twitter Account

Videos by OutKick

Nothing exemplifies the state of the media better than the fact an anonymous Twitter account with fewer than 30 followers dunked all over an award-winning elitist at the New York Times.

Over the weekend, Nikole Hannah-Jones, the wacky author behind the Times’ 1619 Project, got into a fierce Twitter battle with a random account called @rekrapnyc.

The spat began after Hannah-Jones declared that Europe is not a continent and called anyone who thinks otherwise a racist.

“What if I told you Europe is not a continent by defintion [sic], but a geopolitical fiction to separate it from Asia and so the alarm about a European, or civilized, or First World nation being invaded is a dog whistle to tell us we should care because they are like us,” Hannah-Jones tweets.

That’s when Mr. Rekrapnyc and his 20 Twitter followers challenged Hannah-Jones and broke her in plain sight.

Take a look:

She's fighting about what a continent is with someone who has 20 followers. And she's losing. pic.twitter.com/Czn3FLf02n — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) February 28, 2022

@rekrapnyc has since gained almost 1,000 more followers.

You might wonder how Hannah-Jones could be this shamelessly dumb so often on a public platform. Let us explain:

Hannah-Jones has only one tool, and she’s not skilled enough to use it effectively. She finds examples of events that have nothing to do with race and calls the participants of them racist. In this case, those who are paying attention to the crisis in Ukraine and who believe Europe is a continent are the racists.

But she has no idea why agreeing with the encyclopedia that Europe is a continent is racist, so others run roughshod over her inane statements with ease.

“Every journalist covering Ukraine should really, really look internally. This is why I say we should stop pretending we have objectivity and in instead acknowledge our biases so that we can report against them. Many of us see the racialized analysis and language,” Hannah-Jones tweeted Sunday.

Hannah-Jones is not smart. Her knowledge of geography and geopolitics is as limited as her understanding of racial dynamics. She is just a grifter who calls others names to keep the money coming.

Yet despite her struggles as a professional, cronies in the press continue to run interference for her. Hours after her strange continent comment, NPR began heavily promoting Hannah-Jones’ upcoming children’s book, which aims to categorize kids as oppressors and oppressed.

Nikole Hannah-Jones and Renée Watson, authors of "The 1619 Project: Born on the Water," discuss the importance of teaching young people about the history of slavery and racism in America with honesty and respect.https://t.co/gjQyrKkzqx — NPR (@NPR) February 28, 2022

It’s unclear whether @rekrapnyc has fact-checked Born on the Water yet. But for the sake of the children, we hope he does soon.