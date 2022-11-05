Joy Reid Claims Republicans Just ‘Taught People’ About Inflation

It’s not surprising that Joy Reid is doing her best to protect Democrats before the upcoming midterm elections. But what is surprising is how utterly disconnected from reality she seems to be. Inflation and economic concerns are top of mind for most voters, given rapidly rising costs and interest rates.

Anyone who buys groceries or goes to restaurants has experienced inflation first hand.

But Americans are stupid, according to Reid.

Supposedly only “journalists and economists” talk about inflation, not regular people. It’s also not part of the “normal lexicon of how people talk.”

To her, the only reason it’s being discussed now is because Republicans have “taught people the word inflation.”

Joy Reid: Inflation was never part of the “normal lexicon” until Republicans “taught people the word” pic.twitter.com/GV8wlHjMK8 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 4, 2022

Not only did she get through this with a straight face, but she actually got someone else to agree with her.

Joy Reid is no stranger to exaggeration, but it’s hard to imagine something more disconnected from reality than this.

Inflation has been part of the “normal lexicon” forever. “Normal people” who use the “common tongue” almost certainly talk about it more than wealthy elites like Reid.

Instead of focusing on Republicans, she should be more concerned about a President who legitimately invents phrases.

READ: JOE BIDEN MAKES UP BIZARRE, NONEXISTENT SOUTHERN SAYING

Joy Reid Running Interference For Failed Democratic Policies

Despite the content of her show, Reid is not an idiot. She knows this is an entirely ludicrous argument.

But she has no choice, since her party has failed so comprehensively.

MSNBC host Joy Reid during a television broadcast. Reid is now claiming Republicans are weaponizing inflation to hurt her political party.

With control of congress and the presidency, Democrats have no one to blame but themselves.

Inflation will cost Americans thousands of dollars more per year, thanks in large part to rampant money-printing. Money-printing that her party exacerbated with nonsensical, unnecessary legislation.

No one needed to teach voters about inflation. But after Tuesday, they might have to teach Reid about cause and effect.