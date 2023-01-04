Joy Behar Suggests ‘Heterosexual Men’ And ‘Conservatives’ Are To Blame For Horrific Football Injuries

The women on “The View” put on their sports caps Tuesday to discuss Damar Hamlin, the Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest on the field during “Monday Night Football.”

Top dog Joy Behar took the lead. Behar found the event hard to stomach, like us all, but quickly turned her focus toward two particular groups: heterosexual men and conservatives.

Behar says these vultures are behind the support for tackle football, suggesting they are to blame for the sport’s serious injuries.

“45% of Americans think that tackle football is appropriate. Heterosexual men voted the most support for kids doing football. And conservatives were more likely to support youth tackle football. Just saying,” Behar said in angst on the topic of Hamlin.

RE: Damar Hamlin: Joy Behar suggests “heterosexual men” and “conservatives” are to blame for severe injuries in football.

pic.twitter.com/tQOpuMqqPL — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) January 4, 2023

She’s just saying.

Behar neither cited the origin of the study nor revealed to what degrees liberals, commies, gays, and women support tackle football.

But no need. A player fighting for his life shall not dissuade Behar from her crusade against at least half of the country.

However, it’s unfortunate “The View” couldn’t work “white men” into the conversation. While blaming heterosexual men and conservatives will suffice — it’s the trifecta of white, straight, and male that gets the cackling hags giddy to pounce.

The only group the ladies distaste more are, of course, white suburban women who vote Republican. Fourth-ranked Mean Girl Sunny Hostin declared those creatures “roaches” earlier this year.

If it weren’t for Joy Reid babbling about imaginary racism and topics she cannot comprehend on MSNBC, we’d definitively declare “The View” the dumbest show on television.

Still, we give Behar and Co. the slight edge:

Joy Behar suffers dramatic fall on ‘The View,’ face-plants in front of audience pic.twitter.com/wO4YkzOp8Y — Flint Bedrock (@flintbedrock) March 3, 2022



Blame straight men for that injury too.