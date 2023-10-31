Josh McDaniels Has Cracked The Code, Says Raiders Must Pass Better To Win Football Games

Videos by OutKick

Following the Las Vegas Raiders’ 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday night, Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels appeared to have some sort of an epiphany.

According to the head coach who is now 20-32 all-time, the Raiders need to complete more passes in order to win football games.

“Not good enough,” McDaniels said, according to Pro Football Talk. “We’re going to have to be able to pass the ball better than what we’re doing in order to win.”

My sources have confirmed that passing the ball more efficiently does increase your team’s chances of winning.

Josh McDaniels is fed up with the Raiders’ passing game. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

In all seriousness, McDaniel’s assessment that his team’s quarterback play has been well below an acceptable standard is more than fair.

Jimmy Garoppolo has only played in six of the Raiders’ eight games this season, yet leads the NFL with nine interceptions compared to just seven touchdown passes. Garoppolo’s QBR of 35.2 ranks 30th in the league.

“We can’t win if we give the ball away,” McDaniels continued. “There’s a lot of things that go into that. Protection, routes, reads, throws, catches, all that stuff. At the end of the day we have to be able to take care of the ball.”

The passing game is far from good in Las Vegas, and we saw the frustrations reach a boiling point with wide receiver Davante Adams going ballistic on the sideline during the Raiders’ loss to Detroit.