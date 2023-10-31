Raiders WR Davante Adams Slams Helmet, Left Speechless By Inept Raiders Offense

Videos by OutKick

Davante Adams’ performance in Week 8 will haunt him for a hellishly long time. Adams is stuck in a terribly bleak situation in Las Vegas as the Raiders offense continually neglects the six-time Pro Bowler.

On Monday, playing a primetime game against the Lions, Adams was held to a frightening low one catch for 11 yards.

Davante Adams Upset By Weak Raiders Offense

No one questioned Adams for answers — instead, they looked to the Raiders’ offensive staff, which was putting an ugly product on the field.

Hard to blame Davante Adams. pic.twitter.com/kf92lqhxlg — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 31, 2023

For a player of Adams’ caliber, the focus shifts to the offensive game plan, which seemingly forgets to use Adams and, worst of all, cannot score points.

The Raiders lost to Detroit, 26-14. And Adams, perhaps as a nod to Halloween, was a ghost on the field. And in the two situations where Adams had chances for 40-plus yard scores, Garoppolo overthrew him twice.

we could have looked back at a MNF game where Davante Adams had a 98-yard TD and a 60-yard TD



but we got this from Jimmy G instead 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/iQLBx3TVDj — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 31, 2023

Adams searched for words to describe the disarray in LV after the game. Without bashing his team, Adams expressed frustration.

“I honestly don’t know what to say at this moment,” Adams said, “I wish I had the words to say something that’s not going to get blown up in the media and taken out of context.”

Davante Adams post game interview pic.twitter.com/00mDyjkX03 — Football Feen (@f00tballfeen) October 31, 2023

As he walked on the sidelines, Adams took his helmet and slapped it on the ground. A clear use of an F-bomb appeared on the live broadcast, though the message remained the same …

Good Player, Bad Team

In the last three weeks, Adams has 10 catches for 97 yards.

Last season, Adams posted 1,516 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s issue with inaccuracy and head coach Josh McDaniels’ propensity for disorder push Adams to his limits.

Adams needs out.

Las Vegas’ defense matched the offense’s production, scoring one touchdown off a Marcus Peters 75-yard pick-six. McDaniels’ offense committed to the running game in the first half and scored on a three-yard run by Josh Jacobs. Aside from the second-quarter rushing score, the Raiders were derelict on offense.

Adams — who’s worth his salt as a route runner and boasts reliable hands — was a sympathetic character even in his fit of rage.

Naturally, the question now goes to Tuesday’s trade deadline. Adams is a winning player on a losing team, and the clock ticks as the 30-year-old wideout aims to stay atop the NFL wideout ranks. He joined the Raiders with hopes of playing with his college QB, Derek Carr, which is no longer the reality. In such a short turnaround, the Raiders’ front office won’t accomplish a trade, though it’s a crime against football to keep Adams in Las Vegas.

The Raiders fell to 3-5.