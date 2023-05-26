Josh McDaniels Addresses Star WR Davante Adams’ Complaints About Raiders’ Future

Videos by OutKick

Davante Adams is among the few NFL receivers that will reach elite numbers per season, regardless of his team’s dysfunction.

The six-time Pro Bowler hasn’t sounded enthused about the Raiders’ decision to trade away quarterback Derek Carr to the New Orleans Saints.

Las Vegas brought in Jimmy Garoppolo from San Francisco, which doesn’t necessarily propel the Raiders into the “playoff contender” ranks.

Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

A longtime teammate of Adams, dating back to their Fresno State days, Derek Carr’s departure left a void on offense that Adams hopes won’t set the Raiders back for years.

Adams confirmed this sentiment with recent comments about the Raiders’ front office, stating that he doesn’t see “eye-to-eye” with general manager Dave Ziegler and the group.

RELATED: DAVANTE ADAMS SAYS DEREK CARR IS THE REASON HE BECAME A RAIDER

Shedding light on Adams’ qualms with the team, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels spoke about his veteran wideout after OTAs on Thursday.

McDaniels said that Adams’ complaints were warranted and that the 30-year-old has remained all-in on their process.

“And I respect the hell out of anything that [he] would say or suggest or anything like that,” McDaniels said, relayed by ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez.

Understandably, Adams isn’t looking to have another outstanding season as much as he’s hoping that the Raiders can get their act together and not just make the postseason but win a Lombardi.

Thanks to a down year from Denver, the Raiders finished third in the AFC West last season with a record of 6-11.

Challenges Pile On In The AFC West

Now that Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton is leading the Broncos, all eyes are on the Raiders to avoid finishing last in the division next season, also battling the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers in the division.

McDaniels added, “During the course of the process of trying to improve our team, which, I know where Davante comes from, he’s a competitor. He wants to win, and that’s really his sole focus, and that’s what he does here every day.

“He’s here pushing himself, pushing his teammates. He’s been a tremendous leader again this spring for our football team.”

Adams’ early sentiments on the path forward don’t sound favorable for the Raiders. He finished the 2022-23 season with 100 catches for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Still an elite talent, with plenty of football seemingly ahead of him, Adams could end up in a different location if the Raiders don’t get their act together sooner than later.