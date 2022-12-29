Davante Adams Says Derek Carr Is The Reason He Became a Raider; Will He Leave Las Vegas If Carr Departs?

If Derek Carr’s on his way out of Sin City, will Davante Adams follow?

One day after the Raiders officially shut Carr down for the rest of the year — casting doubt on a lasting relationship between the team and QB — Adams went to social media to support his play-caller and former Fresno State teammate.

Adams voiced a clear preference to continue playing with Carr in Las Vegas, noting in an Instagram post Thursday that DC was why he became a Raider.

Davante Adams Sounds Like He’ll Follow Carr, No Matter What

So by that logic, if Carr’s no longer a Raider, will Adams choose to ditch the black and silver?

Let’s say, probably.

(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Adams gave a fitting tribute to Carr’s 2022-23 season with the following:

“This man gave everything he had. The reason I’m a Raider…One of the most disciplined and loving people I know. Got my brudda’s back through whatever and if you can’t respect it (excuse my language) [middle-finger emoji] you!!! Love u bruh.”

Even with all its faults (leading the league in interceptions), Carr’s arm elevated Adams to another Pro Bowl campaign in his first year out of Green Bay.

As of Week 16, Adams has tallied 1,290 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

This week he’ll have a taste of the post-Carr Raiders as Jarrett Stidham assumes the starter’s role for Josh McDaniels’ offense.

Reasonably, fans around the Raiders are projecting a disaster to unfold on offense without Carr holding things down. And if things go south quickly, Adams’ interest in staying may only wane by the week.

As a 30-year-old wide receiver, Adams’ interest in joining a Raiders rebuild campaign appears out of the picture. But this is the business of the NFL, and forcing his way out may end up as the necessary evil he’ll need to preserve his status as a top-5 WR.

(Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)