Josh Jacobs Might Have Peed His Pants During Patriots-Raiders Game

Josh Jacobs had to battle his bladder, along with Bill Belichick’s defense, during last Sunday’s Patriots-Raiders game.
The Pro Bowl running back was mic’d up during the game – which ended with the most beautifully awful play of all time – and was caught weighing his options in the huddle with QB Derek Carr.
The two weren’t talking about which hole to hit, or route to run, though. In fact, they were just boys being boys!
Josh Jacobs fights urge to pee during game
Tough spot right there for Jacobs, and one I can’t believe doesn’t happen more often.
Seriously, I can’t go 45 minutes with peeing, and these guys have to go hours with the prospect of holding it in while taking a helmet to the groin every other play. Sounds awful.
Of course, we’ve also had instances of players simply running out of time, too.
Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder admitted to frequently peeing his pants during games, while several players have battled ‘the runs’ during battle.
Two years ago, Lamar Jackson (allegedly) left a Monday Night Football game against the Browns to poop, while DK Metcalf (not allegedly) had to be carted off the field earlier this year just to get to a bathroom STAT.
Or, as he so elegantly put it …
We’ve all been there, DK. The Clinch Walk is terrible. Just an awful feeling of shame, regret, panic and anxiety all wrapped up into one.
Anyway, who knows what Jacobs ultimately did in this situation. Did he just let it rip and let the chips fall where they may? Did he hold it? Did he … pee in a water bottle, as Carr suggested?
Probably (definitely) a question worth asking this week.