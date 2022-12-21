Josh Jacobs Might Have Peed His Pants During Patriots-Raiders Game

Josh Jacobs had to battle his bladder, along with Bill Belichick’s defense, during last Sunday’s Patriots-Raiders game.

The Pro Bowl running back was mic’d up during the game – which ended with the most beautifully awful play of all time – and was caught weighing his options in the huddle with QB Derek Carr.

The two weren’t talking about which hole to hit, or route to run, though. In fact, they were just boys being boys!

Ever wondered what's going on inside an NFL huddle?



Josh Jacobs to Derek Carr: "I want to pee so bad." 🚽 pic.twitter.com/1ewdELIlhg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 21, 2022

Josh Jacobs fights urge to pee during game

Tough spot right there for Jacobs, and one I can’t believe doesn’t happen more often.

Seriously, I can’t go 45 minutes with peeing, and these guys have to go hours with the prospect of holding it in while taking a helmet to the groin every other play. Sounds awful.

Of course, we’ve also had instances of players simply running out of time, too.

Josh Jacobs nearly peed his pants during Raiders game against Patriots. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder admitted to frequently peeing his pants during games, while several players have battled ‘the runs’ during battle.

Two years ago, Lamar Jackson (allegedly) left a Monday Night Football game against the Browns to poop, while DK Metcalf (not allegedly) had to be carted off the field earlier this year just to get to a bathroom STAT.

Or, as he so elegantly put it …

That clinch walk wouldn’t have made it 😂 https://t.co/tYvaWQSaa6 — DK Metcalf (@dkm14) October 2, 2022

We’ve all been there, DK. The Clinch Walk is terrible. Just an awful feeling of shame, regret, panic and anxiety all wrapped up into one.

Anyway, who knows what Jacobs ultimately did in this situation. Did he just let it rip and let the chips fall where they may? Did he hold it? Did he … pee in a water bottle, as Carr suggested?

Probably (definitely) a question worth asking this week.