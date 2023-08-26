Josh Jacobs And Las Vegas Raiders End Franchise Tag Disagreement With One-Year Deal

Videos by OutKick

The Las Vegas Raiders and running back Josh Jacobs have ended the drama.

A two-time Pro Bowler and three-time 1,000-yard rusher, Jacobs has agreed to sign a one-year deal worth $11.8 million, a source confirmed. The deal can be worth up to $12 million if Jacobs meets certain incentive clauses.

So he’s returning to the team.

Jacobs missed the entire offseason, training camp and the preseason while declining to sign the franchise tag the club had placed on him in March.

Jacobs announced his return on social media.

I’m back 😈😏 — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) August 26, 2023 Josh Jacobs announces his return to the Raiders on social media.

Raiders And Jacobs Moved By Season’s Approach

This is obviously good news for everyone involved.

Jacobs had contemplated sitting out the start of the regular-season as he did the offseason because he simply didn’t want to play the season at the $10.1 million price of the franchise tag. Jacobs, like many NFL running backs, sees himself as under-valued.

The Raiders were basically sticking with the market until Saturday. Only eight running backs average $10 million per season or more and they believed the tag on Jacobs was fair for the player in that regard and best for them.

At the end, Jacobs and the Raiders took the same path as Saquon Barkley and the Giants took a month ago. Barkley, similarly tagged by the Giants, signed a one-year deal worth up to $11 million.

Maybe waiting that month was worthwhile for Jacobs because he’s getting approximately $1 million more.

The sides, obviously seeing the NFL regular season is fast approaching, decided to move on the matter this week.

Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders carries the ball against the New England Patriots during the first quarter of the game at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Neither Side Gets Everything It Wants

Jacobs and his representation traveled to Las Vegas this week and spoke with the Raiders brain trust. Out of those talks comes a deal that potentially gives Jacobs a $2 million raise on the original tag.

That is, of course, if Jacobs meets certain incentives that he is comfortable he can reach.

This isn’t exactly Jacobs winning. He’s not getting the long term deal he wanted before he was tagged or even afterward. But he’s getting more than the tag and will get another chance at a new deal next offseason.

So drama over for the Silver and Black.

The Raiders finish their preseason Saturday night against the Dallas Cowboys, but Jacobs will not play. The club needs to be certain Jacobs has been staying in condition and now has a couple of weeks to get him football shape.

Onto the regular-season opener Sept. 10 at the Denver Broncos.

