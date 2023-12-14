Josh Dobbs Goes From Vikings Hero To 3rd String QB In Just 4 Games

Videos by OutKick

Well, the bloom is officially off the rose for Josh Dobbs. The Minnesota Vikings traded for Dobbs after quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Jaren Hall suffered injuries. Arizona parted with Dobbs just prior to the return of Kyler Murray.

Hall started the first game without Cousins but suffered an injury on the team’s second drive against the Atlanta Falcons. That forced Dobbs into action less than a week into his tenure with the team. He improbably led the Vikings to a thrilling 31-28 victory.

He followed that up with a win over the New Orleans Saints in his first start with the team. Josh Dobbs-mania officially hit a fever pitch.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs is all smiles as he leaves the field after a win over the New Orleans Saints. (Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

However, he and the Vikings proceeded to lose the next two games before winning an ugly 3-0 game over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Head coach Kevin O’Connell benched Dobbs in favor of Nick Mullens.

Mullens led the team on its only scoring drive in the game. And, thanks to that, he gets the start on Sunday when the Vikings travel to Cincinnati.

But Dobbs isn’t even going to serve as the backup. Now that rookie Jaren Hall is healthy, he takes back the #2 quarterback role, relegating Dobbs to the emergency third-string QB.

Head Coach Kevin O'Connell on the decision to have Jaren Hall serve as the backup QB Saturday pic.twitter.com/ZxV11Yx3Ip — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 14, 2023

It’s been quite a roller coaster season for Dobbs, who started on the Cleveland Browns roster but was traded after falling behind rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the depth chart.

He started for the Arizona Cardinals and led the team to their best win of the season, a Week 3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. But, that was the only win in his eight starts before the team benched him for rookie Clayton Tune one week before the return of Murray.

Then, they traded him to Minnesota where he played hero for two games before yet another demotion.

The good news for Dobbs is that he doesn’t have to play professional football. Dobbs has a degree in aerospace engineering to fall back on.

Is it time to hang up the cleats and pick up the rocket fuel?

It just might be…