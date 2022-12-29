Josh Dobbs Gets The Nod For Titans In Completely Meaningless NFL Game

The Tennessee Titans are about to embark on the most meaningless game in franchise history tonight against the Dallas Cowboys, and they’re turning to one Joshua Dobbs to lead the way.

The former Tennessee Volunteer will reportedly start in place of Malik Willis against the Cowboys on Thursday Night Football in a game that literally – and I mean literally – means absolutely nothing for the Titans.

The Titans (7-8) have lost five in a row and are inexplicably in a tie atop the AFC South with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Those two teams are already scheduled to play next week and the winner will win the division, no matter what either team does this week.

It’s essentially a bye week for both teams with a must-win game looming. So, in predictable fashion, the Titans are sitting Derrick Henry and have now chosen to roll with Josh Dobbs – who has been on the roster for a total of eight days now – under center.

Take it away, Al and Kirk!

It’s Josh Dobbs time in Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Josh Dobbs replaces Malik Willis for floundering Titans

Thursday night’s nod will be Dobbs’ first NFL start. The 27-year-old has thrown 17 passes since entering the league in 2017, completing 10 for 45 yards and one interception.

Honestly, it ain’t much worse than Malik Willis, who has filled in for the injured Ryan Tannehill on and off all season. Actually, come to think of it, this is probably (somewhat) an upgrade for the Titans.

I mean, LOOK at these stats!

Willis, the rookie third-rounder from Liberty, has completed 50% of his passes this season for under 300 yards and three interceptions. In last week’s embarrassing loss to Houston, the rook completed 14 passes for 99 yards and two picks.

Might as well give the ELECTRIC Joshua Dobbs a shot, right?

All hands on deck in Tennessee!