Josh Allen is very, very injured after a long NFL season. He is so injured, in fact, that the only way for him to get healthy is by playing one of the most famous golf courses in the world.

Allen, who had his season come to an end with a loss to the Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round, was picked to play in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. However, his extremely severe, (undiagnosed) injury is keeping him from participating this weekend.

He has been replaced by Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley.

QB @_SNOOP1 has been named to the Pro Bowl Games and is replacing Josh Allen, who is unable to participate due to injury. pic.twitter.com/RjqErzGS0q — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 31, 2023

Meanwhile, Allen — who is way too hurt to play football — will be healing up by the beach. But not just any beach.

Josh Allen is at Pebble Beach.

The 26-year-old quarterback is competing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this weekend. He skipped out on the Pro Bowl Games to play golf.

Can you blame him?

Before the tournament got underway on Thursday, Allen took to the course for a practice round on Wednesday. His swing looked awfully smooth for someone is way too injured to mess around on the gridiron in Las Vegas!

The man can do it all 💪@JoshAllenQB takes on the iconic 7th hole @ATTProAm. pic.twitter.com/VbrqjO0lV9 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 1, 2023

By the time he reached the back-nine, Allen was locked in and ready to go.

One might think that someone who is injured would require a long recovery period after walking 18 holes. Not Allen!

He was all smiles as he walked to the first tee for the first round on Thursday morning.

Starting strong 💪@JoshAllenQB is off to a hot start after his opening tee shot @ATTProAm. pic.twitter.com/iDKa67XU2V — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 2, 2023

Obviously, Allen is not severely injured. He pulled out of the Pro Bowl Games so that he can instead spend the weekend on the links.

Considering that his two options were either flag football and dodgeball in Sin City or 72(ish) holes in northern California, Allen went with the more relaxed of the two.

Paradise 😍



The views on No. 18 are breathtaking @ATTProAm. pic.twitter.com/wv9Tyi8Jnv — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 1, 2023

It’s pretty hilarious, though, that the NFL actually said Allen pulled out due to injury instead of just not wanting to participate. It looks better that way, I guess? But does it really?