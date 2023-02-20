Josh Allen Was At A Loss Of Words After Meeting Tiger Woods For The First Time

Videos by OutKick

Josh Allen may be the starting quarterback of the Buffalo Bills and a sports superstar in his own right, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t get excited meeting fellow professional athletes. Allen got a chance to meet Tiger Woods for the first time this weekend and was legitimately star-struck.

Woods made his first competitive start since last Summer this past week at the Genesis Invitational. Not only did Allen have a front-row seat to watch the big cat in action, but he also got to shake his hand and share some small talk with Woods.

Sports Illustrated captured the moment, and after his brief run-in with Woods, Allen explained what it meant to meet him.

Little star-struck, obviously. He’s one of the only athletes ever, him and Kobe (Bryant) are the two guys that I actually felt my heart beat faster when he’s standing over a putt for a tournament,” Allen said. “I legit felt the pressure with him. That was pretty cool, never forget it. I’m kinda speechless.”

"I'll never forget it"@JoshAllenQB was 'speechless' after meeting @TigerWoods at the Genesis Invitational 🐐 pic.twitter.com/9tHtIdhLcr — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 19, 2023

Josh Allen has always come across as just a regular dude that just so happens to throw a football extremely well. His post-meeting reaction to shaking Woods’ hand saying his heart starts beating when he watches him over the golf ball makes Allen even more relatable.

As for Woods’ appearance at the Genesis, he blew all expectations out of the water. Not only did he make the cut, but he shot two rounds in the 60s including a four-under 67 during Saturday’s round.

It’s unclear if Woods tees it up again between now and the Masters in April. But after what he showed at the Genesis this past week, the hype surrounding his trip to Augusta National will be very real, just as it always is.

