Josh Allen Gets Madden Curse, Err Cover

Buffalo Bills fans certainly can’t be too happy with the news that Josh Allen is the Madden cover athlete this year.

The cover of the Madden video game has famously been associated with injuries, poor performance or both. But Allen is apparently willing to take the risk.

The deluxe edition cover shows Allen jumping into a group of Bills fans.

In his announcement, Allen posted both the deluxe cover and what appears to be the standard edition Madden cover. He also said it’s “a childhood dream come true.”

Allen has become one of the National Football League’s most prominent players, helping turn the Bills into a consistent competitor.

He’s also been extremely healthy, essentially playing full seasons from 2020-2022.

Patrick Mahomes was mostly able to avoid the Madden curse from his multiple cover appearances, will Allen follow suit?

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 15: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills takes the field prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Would One Of Josh Allen’s Teammates Be A Better Madden Cover Choice?

While Allen is one of the NFL’s most popular players, Robert Griffin III had suggested another Bills player for the Madden cover: Damar Hamlin.

Of course as many pointed out, Hamlin’s had enough bad luck in his career. Subjecting him to the Madden cover curse doesn’t seem fair.

READ: ROBERT GRIFFIN III SUGGESTS DAMAR HAMLIN AS MADDEN COVER STAR, GETS RUTHLESSLY TROLLED FOR FORGETTING CURSE

Tom Brady was another famous survivor of the Madden curse when he appeared on the cover in 2018. But it does feel a bit like pressing your luck to agree to appear.

The Bills open the regular season against the New York Jets on September 11th with Josh Allen under center.

As long as he avoids preseason injury after taking one of the game’s biggest bets.