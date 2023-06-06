Robert Griffin III Suggests Damar Hamlin As Madden Cover Star, Gets Ruthlessly Trolled For Forgetting Curse

Videos by OutKick

Men only care about two cover reveals: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and Madden. The latter has a fabled curse on all of its cover stars, while the former is just hot.

Known by most football fans, the Madden Curse is an unlucky omen cast on any athlete after being honored as a Madden cover star.

There are certainly exceptions to the Madden Curse like the always-prime Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady; however, several Madden cover stars suffered eerily down seasons after appearing on the game.

RGIII’s Madden Cover Suggestion Gets Swatted

NCAA Football ’13 cover star and ex-NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III gave a surprising suggestion for this year’s edition of Madden.

RGIII nominated Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he overcame an on-field cardiac arrest this past season.

“EA Sports should make Damar Hamlin the Madden 24 Cover Athlete,” Griffin tweeted Monday afternoon.

He added, “Celebrate a moment that brought us all together for once regardless of what team you cheer for.”

Celebrate a moment that brought us all together for once regardless of what team you cheer for. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 5, 2023

It was a nice sentiment by Griffin … while being absolutely insane.

One guy who couldn’t believe the absurdity of the suggestion was NFL free agent Will Compton.

The ‘Bussin’ With The Boys’ co-host interceded and clowned RGIII for wishing the Madden Curse upon Hamlin after surviving the heart condition.

“I think he’s been thru enough,” Compton said, quote-tweeting RGIII’s suggestion.

I think he’s been thru enough https://t.co/jqfRkfp2iG — Will Compton (@_willcompton) June 5, 2023

Good one, Will Compton. You get the Tweet of the Day.

The Madden Curse is contextualized as follows: “Since Garrison Hearst broke his ankle in 1998 shortly after starring on the cover of Madden NFL 99, most of the players who starred on the game’s cover have suffered an injury the following season.

“Of the 22 players who have been selected to grace the cover of Madden games through this season, 16 have had troubling or abruptly-shortened seasons following their cover debut — including several who suffered season-ending injuries shortly after their game hit shelves.”

Thankfully, Hamlin’s Doing Well Since Incident

What can be celebrated is Hamlin’s return to action at Bills’ OTAs, just five months after being revived on the field at Paycor Stadium.

READ: DAMAR HAMLIN’S DOCTORS SAY ON-FIELD RESPONSE, CPR SAVED HIS LIFE

Since his incident, Hamlin has used his platform to promote heart health and preparation to aid someone in a similar moment of crisis. Hamlin was revived after minutes of CPR by the Bills’ medical staff.

Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills tackles Tee Higgins. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

As for the Madden cover, the cover reveal is scheduled for Wednesday, June 7. Names floated around the discussion, aside from Hamlin, have been Justin Jefferson, Micah Parsons and Joe Burrow.