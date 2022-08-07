Josh Allen Isn’t About To Apologize For Trolling Bills Fans With Incredible Red Helmet

Josh Allen emerged from the tunnel at Highmark Stadium ahead of a Buffalo Bills open practice on Friday night wearing a glorious red helmet. Fans collectively lost their minds over the new-look lid and the Bills QB isn’t about to apologize for that.

With plenty of his teammates already on the field warming up wearing the traditional white helmet, Allen walked onto the field by his lonesome rocking the all-red look. Fans stood to their feet to welcome their quarterback and applaud the red helmet.

The Bills wore red helmets back in the day, and fans have been clamoring for them to bring them back. You can see why in the video below, the red lids are absolutely filthy.

👀👀👀



oh my



Josh Allen comes out of the tunnel in a red helmet#BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/irJz6HcuTN — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 5, 2022

Unfortunately for everyone’s eyeballs, Buffalo won’t be bringing back the red helmets this season. This was a simple troll job from Allen to get the fans fired up.

The Bills made it clear that they won’t be wearing red helmets this season jokingly putting all the blame on Allen for getting fans’ hopes up. The QB responded to the Bills’ tweet explaining he’s not apologizing for having a little fun.

A total of 14 teams around the NFL will be wearing alternate helmets during the upcoming season, but the Bills will not be one of them.

One of the reasons why the Bills can’t actually wear the red helmet is the Bills logo on the side of it. The red throwback helmet features the charging buffalo, but the throwback jersey features the standing buffalo.

Everyone knows you cant have two different buffalo.