Late ‘Hit’ On Josh Allen Ignites Mini-Scrum At Bills Practice

One of the first rules of NFL practice is that you don’t hit the guy in the red shirt.

It’s especially important to not hit the guy in the red shirt when he’s just recently signed a $258 million contract extension with $150 million in guaranteed money.

Josh Allen, Bills QB and the $258 million man, took exception on Saturday to being bumped by lineman Jordan Phillips, an offseason acquisition.

After a short play in which Allen ran a quick draw up the middle, he gave himself up and the whistle blew, followed almost immediately by Phillips giving him a slight shove.

The Bills QB immediately turned and pushed Phillips in frustration, with teammates racing to separate the two players:

Things got just a little heated between Josh Allen and Jordan Phillips at Bills camp today 😅



(via @EmoryRoethel)pic.twitter.com/YyMoNRp5uJ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 30, 2022

While it’s an inarguable fact of NFL life that QB’s are not supposed to be touched in practice, this contact is about as light as you’ll ever see.

Phillips didn’t try to drag him down, or lay him out with a flying tackle, it was a simple bump that Allen seemingly overreacted to.

Expectations for the Bills are extremely high this season after last year’s disappointing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Conference Championship game.

While training camp fights are nothing new, it’s not especially encouraging when players are already having to be separated early on.

The Bills first preseason game is just a few weeks away on August 13th, so Allen will presumably have to face some real physicality soon.