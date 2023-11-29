FSU QB Jordan Travis Announces Significant Health Update After Gruesome Injury

Videos by OutKick

Florida State QB Jordan Travis is out of surgery, and it seems to have gone very well.

The Seminoles superstar suffered an incredibly gruesome leg injury earlier in November against North Alabama, and it was one of the most disgusting injuries we’ve seen in a very long time.

If you haven’t seen it before, you can go ahead and watch it below, but don’t do it if you’re looking to eat in the near future.

While there’s obviously no chance Travis plays college football again as this was his sixth season of eligibility, he definitely is still hoping to have an NFL career.

In order to do that, he will need to show he’s at least still close to the player he was prior to getting hurt. The first step in that was surgery.

Travis tweeted Tuesday night that “surgery was very successful” and thanked people “for all the prayers and love” he’s received since being injured.

Surgery was very successful. Thank you for all the prayers and love. All part of God’s Plan. — Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) November 28, 2023

What does Jordan Travis’ future look like?

This is great news for Travis, his family and his future career outlook. Travis was a star for the Seminoles. He was nothing short of an outstanding QB.

He threw for 66 touchdowns, passed for 8,714 yards, rushed for 1,950 yards and tacked on another 31 rushing touchdowns.

Travis at his best was like a created player on “NCAA Football.” Then, with FSU racing towards the CFP, he suffered a brutal injury that wrapped up his college career.

Jordan Travis is bouncing back from a brutal injury. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The question now is where he’ll get drafted. A lot of draft experts seem to think Travis was a round four or later pick. That was before the injury.

Now, that’s all up in the air about what will happen with him. Jordan Travis will still 100% get a shot in the NFL just based on his resume. Will he get drafted at this point? That remains to be seen, but there’s a lot of time between now and late April. Can Jordan Travis prove he still has his athleticism? If he can, his draft stock will still exist. If not, he could be looking to sign as an undrafted free agent.

Unfortunately, this isn’t how anyone wanted Travis’ journey to end, and he now has a very long road ahead of him. The good news is the first step – surgery – is done and went well. Let’s hope it continues to trend up for him.