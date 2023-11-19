Florida State QB Jordan Travis Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury; Carted Off Field And Immediately Put Into Ambulance

Videos by OutKick

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a gruesome looking leg injury that occurred on a first down run against North Alabama. The gruesome play occurred as the Seminoles trailed 13-0 in the first quarter.

After taking off for the first down, it looked as if Jordan Travis planted is left leg into the ground and immediately went down in pain. His lower leg could be seen pointing in the opposite direction.

WARNING: A VIDEO BELOW SHOWS THE INJURY TO JORDAN TRAVIS

Following the play and Travis looking at his leg, doctors immediately rushed the field and worked to stabilize his leg, putting an air-brace on his left leg. The cart was brought onto the field and players from both teams surrounded the injured quarterback.

Visibly emotional, while most likely dealing with an extreme amount of pain, Jordan Travis was put on a cart and taken to the end zone. From there, Travis was put immediately into an ambulance and taken to a local medical facility.

Florida State QB Jordan Travis in ambulance after suffering gruesome leg injury. Courtesy of CW

The unfortunate news is a major blow to Florida State as it fights for a spot in the playoffs. The 2023 season looked like a national title winning year with the way the Seminoles were playing. Losing Jordan Travis will certainly have folks wondering how far FSU can go without the star quarterback.

HOLY SHIT THAT WASN’T GOOD.



Jordan Travis just broke his leg/ankle.



Wishing him a speedy recovery pic.twitter.com/QRtF4r6g4s — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) November 19, 2023 This video is from a Barstool account, via the CW Network.

Backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker is now the guy. The 6-foot-4 QB was a three-star in the 2020 recruiting class. Since entering the game, Rodemaker had led the Seminoles out of a 13-0 hole, leading 17-10 in the second quarter.

This is obviously a developing story and will be updated as we receive more news out of Tallahassee. Florida State ends the regular season next week against Florida.