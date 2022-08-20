Jordan Spieth Blatantly Ignores Caddie, Hits Ball Into Water

No player in professional sports is better suited for a broadcasting gig after his sports career ends than Jordan Spieth. Spieth is known for giving extensive breakdowns of shots he’s thinking about hitting and how he plans to execute.

Sometimes it comes back to bite him. Saturday at the BMW Championship was one of those times.

While sitting in a tie for the lead on the fifth hole following back-to-back birdies, Spieth found himself in a fairway bunker. His caddie, Michael Greller, begged him to hit a lay up shot and give himself a look to save par.

Jordan Spieth pays caddie Michael Greller a lot of money for advice that Spieth ignores. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Spieth convinces himself that he can get to the green out of the bunker, despite all the obvious problems — which he also spells out.

Greller had one final plea for Spieth before the attempt: “I just feel like that’s a cool Tuesday, Wednesday [practice round] shot.”

Spieth also uttered the famous last words: “The chances of it going up into that water are so slim.”

Oh, Jordan. We all know what comes next.

There’s nothing better than right before Jordan Spieth hits it, he says “This one’s one me.”

Yes, Jordan, this one’s on you.

Written by Dan Zaksheske

Dan began his sports media career at ESPN, where he survived for nearly a decade. Once the Stockholm Syndrome cleared, he made his way to Outkick. He is secure enough in his masculinity to admit he is a cat-enthusiast with three cats, one of which is named “Brady” because his wife wishes she were married to Tom instead of him.

