Jordan Spieth Avoids Water By Hitting A Fan, Eagles Hole, Then Makes Cut At The Players

Videos by OutKick

There’s nothing quite like watching Jordan Spieth play a round of golf. Each time he tees it up it’s a four-hour rollercoaster, and his second round at The Players on Friday was a wild ride.

After a 3-under 69 on Thursday, Spieth came out firing with two straight birdies to start his second round. That momentum was squandered just three holes later with a double bogey on 14 – his fifth hole of the day – before he made the turn at one-over on the day.

While he was comfortably inside the projected cut line with nine holes left in his round, Spieth made a mess of the Par 5 second with a bogey and followed it up with his second double bogey of the day on the Par 4 5th hole.

READ: EVERYONE NEEDS TO WATCH JORDAN SPIETH HIT WHAT MAY BE THE SECOND-GREATEST FAIRWAY BUNKER SHOT OF ALL TIME

The bad vibes continued to the Par 3 8th as he walked off the green with a bogey and his mind likely wandering about how quickly he could pack his bags and get back home.

At 2-over with one hole to play, Spieth looked like he’d be trunk slamming and missing out on the weekend. Then, the lucky break he needed presented itself.

Spieth blocked his tee shot on the Par 5 9th with his golf ball bound for the water hazard. Thankfully for Spieth, a fan was standing right where he needed him to and his ball ricocheted off the spectator into the center of the fairway.

@JordanSpieth made sure to check on the fan and gave him a glove @THEPLAYERSChamp. pic.twitter.com/pNn2o7FHZr — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 10, 2023

Spieth then proceeded to just miss the green with his second shot before chipping in for eagle to get into the clubhouse at even par.

The current projected cut sits at +1, and Spieth will be playing the weekend at TPC Sawgrass at even par thru 36 holes.

Golf is indeed a game of breaks, even for the best players in the world, and Spieth was fortunate enough to get an all-time break right when he needed it.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris