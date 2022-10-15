Jordan Poole Signs Massive $140M Extension Two Weeks After Eating Draymond Green’s Fist

Jordan Poole is getting the last laugh.

The Golden State Warriors guard is smiling all the way to the bank as he has just signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Warriors.

The news comes just two weeks after Poole made headlines for all the wrong reasons, after getting absolutely ROCKED with a right hand punch from teammate Draymond Green.

TMZ obtained the video of the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice https://t.co/55rMnBqAVG pic.twitter.com/k02BGsBo8G — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 7, 2022

POOLE AND GREENE WERE BOTH IN CONTRACT TALKS

Tension began escalating between the two during the Warriors practice. Reports are that it may have had to do with both stars in ongoing contract extensions.

If Round 1 went to Green’s knockout…

Then Round 2 has gone to Poole’s bank account.

Jordan Poole and Draymond Green. (Getty Images)

GREENE WAS FINED, NOT SUSPENDED FOR PUNCHING JORDAN POOLE

The 23-year-old Poole’s new contract comes in above pre-season expectations that put it around $100 million. Whether Draymond’s attack on him garnered sympathy (probably not) the bottom line is the Warriors are committed building the franchise with Poole for years to come.

In 51 games with the team last season, Poole averaged career highs in points (18.5) and assists (4.5). He also led the league in free-throw percentage at 92.5%

Jordan Poole was instrumental with helping the Warriors win another NBA Championship when they defeated the Boston Celtics in 6 games.

No word on any developments with Green’s contract.

Time for a Poole Party 💵 pic.twitter.com/lpC2ySuUcN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 15, 2022

The two played together on Friday during a preseason game against the Nuggets. There was no incident.

Speaking with the media this past week, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr praised Poole with how he handled the situation. Jordan Poole was adamant that Greene not be suspended. The team listened and only handed Greene an undisclosed fine.

The Warriors host the Lakers in their season opener this Tuesday.