Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata is more than just a big body who dominates opposing edge rushers on Sundays— he has some serious pipes. The 25-year-old Australia-native is not only known for his on-field play, he consistently turns heads as a vocalist.

Mailata had a very interesting journey to the NFL and first went crazy viral for singing Chris Stapleton’s Tennessee Whiskey during a team meeting in 2021. His teammates were very impressed.

Everyone needs to stop what you’re doing and listen to 6’8” 350 lb Jordan Mailata sing Tennessee Whiskey at the Eagles team meeting tonight. Kid has PIPES #FlyEaglesFly



— Connor Thomas (@ConnorThomas975) August 10, 2021

Nearly one year later, the 6-foot-8, 365-pound mauler took his talent nationwide. Well, kind of.

Mailata was a contestant on Season 7 of Fox’s hit series ‘The Masked Singer’ and performed Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’ during the first round. It brought the judges to their feet.

— Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) March 24, 2022

Unfortunately, his performance of MKTO’s ‘Classic’ was not enough to keep him in the competition. That doesn’t mean it wasn’t awesome.

While Mailata’s time on The Masked Singer didn’t last more than two weeks, his vocal talent was no longer a secret. Everybody knows he can sing and, boy, can he sing!

Jordan Mailata casually opened for NeYo at a concert over the summer.

To highlight his ability, Mailata joined forces with fellow Philadelphia linemen Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson earlier this year. They recently dropped a Christmas album, and because it was a limited release, they are currently selling for more than $200 on ebay.

For those lucky enough to be in attendance at the Eagles team holiday party on Friday night, they were treated to a live rendition from the left tackle. Jordan Mailata got on stage and absolutely slayed sleighed his performance of ‘This Christmas.’

— Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) December 17, 2022

If football doesn’t work out, Mailata could have a career as a musician!

Is Jordan Mailata the most talented man in the NFL?!

Not only is Mailata a strong vocalist, he is so athletic that the Eagles didn’t know what to do with him after they drafted him. They even considered using him as a running back…!!

Before the NFL, Mailata played professional rugby. His highlight tape is legendary, because he simply could not be tackled, ever. Nobody could bring him down

After literally growing out of his rugby position, Jordan Mailata joined the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program and played football for the first time in just 2017. Now, six years later, he is starting for the best team in the league and put out a Christmas album. What a life!