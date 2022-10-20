Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Linemen Are Releasing A Christmas Album

‘Tis the season for tackles and tunes!

Philadelphia Eagles linemen are coming together to take their hits from the field to the stereo, as they’ll be releasing an upcoming Christmas album.

“A Philly Special Christmas” will be a compilation of songs put together by Eagles linemen Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata. They will be teaming up alongside former Eagles linebacker Connor Barwin as well as “The War on Drugs” drummer Charlie Hall.

Its name comes after the famous Philly Special play that helped the Eagles win in Super Bowl 52.

Getty Images

PLAYERS TEAM UP WITH ROCK BAND DRUMMER

The players discussed the idea over the offseason before Barwin, who is friends with the rock band’s drummer, put the plan into motion.

“Charlie wanted to talk to the guys about what they think and feel about Christmas and what songs they like,” Barwin told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “And from that moment, it was like: Let’s make this thing really good. Let’s make it fun, but also be a serious project that’s something the guys can really be proud of.”

The players will release their first Christmas cover song “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” on Black Friday. It will be followed by the entire album released by Christmas day. Other cover songs will include such classics as “White Christmas” and “Merry Christmas Baby.”

However, If THAT wasn’t enough, how about Eagles play-by-play announcer Merrill Reese getting in on the tunes. He’ll be reciting “The Night Before Christmas!”

Physical copies of the album will be released on green vinyl and available for pre-order beginning in November. All proceeds will benefit the Philadelphia Children’s Crisis Treatment Center.

Quite simply one of the greatest play-calls ever, @Eagles!



The Philly Special.pic.twitter.com/pt7dSrCVra — NFL UK (@NFLUK) June 18, 2022

“FLY, SANTA FLY!”

I can’t wait for the inevitable commercial that combines “Fly Eagles Fly” with “Fly Santa Fly” because you just know it’s going to happen.

I have no idea if any of the Eagles players can sing. But if we allowed to have WWF wrestlers to release this back in the 1980’s, then I’m sure “A Philly Special Christmas” will do just fine.