Jordan Love Threw One Of The Worst Interceptions You’ll Ever See Vs. Raiders On Monday Night Football

Videos by OutKick

The Green Bay Packers moved on from Aaron Rodgers and turned the franchise over to Jordan Love. Some people think he’s proven he’s worthy of being a franchise QB. I am not one of them. Especially not after throwing a disastrous interception against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

Love has flashed some skills in his first four starts and he might be a solid NFL quarterback. But declaring that he’s definitely the Packers future is short-sighted.

.@michaelirvin88 is sold on Jordan Love:



"Green Bay has their quarterback. I've seen enough." pic.twitter.com/FivNONaFAz — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 9, 2023

After all, he entered Monday Night Football completing fewer than 60% of his passes. Although, some media is quick to blame that on his receivers.

Plus, he looked terrible against the one good team Green Bay faced this season: the Detroit Lions last Thursday night. Packers fans rained boos down on Love and the team’s offense after a dismal first half.

Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers looks to throw the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

He led the team to an impressive come-from-behind win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 3. His only other victory came against one of the NFL’s worst defenses in the Chicago Bears.

So, you’ll forgive me if I’m not ready to declare his stardom. A first-half interception didn’t help his case, either.

With the Packers trailing 7-3 after the Raiders had just scored the first touchdown of the game, Love threw a pass LITERALLY right into the hands of Raiders defender Robert Spillane.

What the hell was that? Clearly, Love didn’t see Spillane. Still, how didn’t he? He’s literally standing in the throwing lane.

Even if he weren’t, this pass doesn’t appear to be very good. Spillane catches it at head-height a good 5 yards in front of the intended Packers receiver. It’s likely that ball isn’t getting to its intended target.

Unless the intended target was Raiders defender Robert Spillane.

If that’s the case, the throw was perfect.