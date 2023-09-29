Packers Fans Boo Team On Primetime Stage, Matt LaFleur ‘Pissed’ At Offense On The Sideline

The boo birds are out of the Green Bay Packers — before halftime. And Green Bay is in panic mode.

Many of us expected a closer fight in the NFC North matchup on Thursday’s primetime stage. But the game looks all but over for the Packers as the Detroit Lions’ defense keeps Jordan Love at bay and continues to bludgeon Green Bay’s defense for a sizable first-half lead.

Packers, Jordan Love Suffer Disastrous Start

CheeseHeads at Lambeau Field booed the Packers offense at the start of the second quarter after Love surrendered another drive to a 3-and-out.

Fans quickly grew upset as the team trailed 17-3. Detroit extended their lead to 27-3 after Love’s failed drive.

Matt LaFleur also disapproved of the offense’s first-quarter performance.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo, LaFleur pulled his offensive cast aside on the sideline and “laid into them” early in the second quarter.

Green Bay finished with ONE YARD of offense in the first quarter.

It was a true worst-case scenario for the Packers offense. Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon were non-factors out of the backfield and Love was guilty of holding the ball too long a number of times, also throwing a pick in Packers territory.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 28: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers flips over after a play against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter in the game at Lambeau Field on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Jordan Love appeared to be the real deal after a near-flawless three-week start. He engineered an improbable second-half comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 to boost his star and moxie as a starter. Through three weeks, Love had eight total touchdowns to one interception.

The Packers’ hype may plummet by the time this game’s over. Things are getting ugly quickly.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 28: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers looks to throw a pass against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter in the game at Lambeau Field on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Jordan Love

Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Jeopardy expert and grumpy sports fan that has watched every movie.

