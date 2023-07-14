Jordan And Magic Break Bread Together In Italy

Videos by OutKick

Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson are inarguably two of basketball’s greatest players.

The two legends had a fierce on court rivalry which impacted numerous postseasons and influenced generations of young fans.

But their back and forth competition apparently hasn’t stopped them from becoming friends in retirement.

Magic Johnson’s been on vacation for the past few weeks, posting frequent updates on how fantastic his life is. And he was joined on his European excursion by Michael Jordan and several other prominent families.

Johnson posted about it on Instagram, showing Jordan and his wife Yvette, along with Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Jackson.

“Tonight we enjoyed an incredible dinner at the world-famous Da Paolino Ristorante AKA the lemon tree restaurant in Capri, Italy,” Johnson wrote.

“AND I got to hang out with my great friend and the greatest basketball player to ever live, Michael Jordan, and his wife Yvette, Sam (Samuel L Jackson) and LaTanya Jackson, Judge Greg and Linda Mathis, and John and Vicki Palmer.”

Seems like a pretty sold dinner party for the Da Paolino Ristorante.

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan responds to a question during a news conference on October 28, 2014, at Time Warner Cable Arena in Charlotte, N.C. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Michael Jordan Living It Up After Hornets Sale

Not that he needed the money considering his career and off court success, but Jordan appears to be living it up after selling his majority share in the Charlotte Hornets.

Jordan generally isn’t photographed much in his personal life, but Magic apparently gets an exception.

And he may be even more hesitant after further drama between his family and the Pippen family.

READ: MICHAEL JORDAN ADMITS HE DISAPPROVES OF SON’S RELATIONSHIP WITH LARSA PIPPEN

Although given the fantastic destination, famous company and seemingly excellent food, it’s not surprising Jordan didn’t seem too concerned about it Wednesday.

It’s good to get a $3 billion influx of cash every now and then, isn’t it?