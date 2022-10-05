The Indianapolis Colts were hit with some unfortunate injury news on Wednesday as they have reportedly ruled out running back Jonathan Taylor for Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos.
Taylor suffered an ankle injury in Indy’s loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The third-year man out of Wisconsin was hoping to give it a go against Denver, but the short week clearly didn’t help his cause.
Heading into Week 5, Taylor ranks sixth in the NFL in total rushing yards with 328 on the season to go along with one touchdown on the year.
Taylor had a breakout season a year ago rushing for over 1,800 yards while averaging 5.5 yards per carry.
Thursday night’s matchup in Denver features two teams desperate for a win. The Colts are 1-2-1 on the season after a rare home loss to the Titans last weekend. The Broncos are coming off of a 32-23 road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders after squeaking out close wins the two weeks prior.
