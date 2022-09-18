Fantasy Owners Lose Their Minds Over Bad Weekend For Jonathan Taylor

Fantasy football owners can have an otherwise great weekend sullied by a single lousy performance from one of their players. For a lot of people, this weekend, that player was Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

Through the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Taylor was virtually shut out. This comes after he put up nearly 30 points a week ago.

Bro Jonathon Taylor really doin nothing for my fantasy team right now pic.twitter.com/ldvnckhF9C — Ryan (@RyanIsDey) September 18, 2022

Jonathan Taylor fantasy owners right now: pic.twitter.com/eNxhWc9dtl — Brian Y (@byysports) September 18, 2022

it's the third quarter and jonathan taylor has 0.4 fantasy points — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) September 18, 2022

Through three quarters, Taylor has had 6 carries for a total of 9 yards. He also has one reception for 9 yards.

If you’re not big on math, allow me to help: that’s a grand total of 18 yards.

In the Colts’ Week 1 tie with the Houston Texans, Taylor had 161 rushing yards, 14 receiving yards, and one touchdown.

Taylor wound up turning it on a little in the fourth quarter against the Jags. He finished the game with 9 carries for 54 yards.

That’ll make fantasy owners feel a bit, but it’s far from the impressive clip with which he was scoring last week.

We’re all competitors here, but the thing to do right now is to perform a quick wellness check on whoever started Jonathan Taylor in your fantasy league this week.

They’re probably going through a lot right now.

