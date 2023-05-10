Jonathan Majors’ Lawyer Says Domestic Violence Charges Are Due To ‘Racial Bias’

Videos by OutKick

Jonathan Majors’ career seemed to be taking off to start 2023. His breakout year stated with prominent roles in major releases like “Creed III” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

His role in “Ant-Man” also seemed to set him up as the next major villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But all that came to a severe and dramatic halt over the past few months.

First, Major was arrested for allegedly attacking a woman in March.

READ: ‘CREED’ STAR ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY ATTACKING A WOMAN: REPORT

He then faced a number of additional accusations, with “multiple” women coming forward after the initial allegations.

READ: MORE ABUSE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST JONATHAN MAJORS SURFACE: REPORT

On Tuesday, those allegations escalated, with the Manhattan District Attorney bringing a “superseding complaint with a charge of third degree assault” against Majors.

And in response to these charges, which carry up to a year in prison, his lawyer went to the laziest defense possible.

According to his attorney, Priya Chaudhry, these charges are due to “the racial bias that permeates the criminal justice system.”

Unreal.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Only Explanation For Charges Against Jonathan Majors Is Racism

Obviously, the only possible explanation for charges from an incredibly racist, *checks notes* Manhattan DA’s office is a “witch hunt.”

Chaudry does claim that they provided the DA with “irrefutable evidence” of Majors’ innocence.

“We have provided the District Attorney with irrefutable evidence that the woman is lying, including video proof showing nothing happened, especially not where she claimed,” she said. “We did this with the explicit promise from the DA that they would not “fix” their case and change it as we proved the woman is lying.”

She kept going, “Instead of dismissing the allegations in the face of the woman’s clear lies, the DA has adjusted the charges to match the woman’s new lies. To be clear, there are no new charges against Mr. Majors.”

This may very well be true, and Majors’ accusers could be lying about the incident. But it’s absurd to say that the only explanation for charges is a racist witch hunt. Especially in far left Manhattan, where the DA is Alvin Bragg, who is, of course, black.

Not to mention that Bragg’s far left ideological viewpoints led to absurd charges against Donald Trump.

If anything, his celebrity would also be more likely to shield him from charges.

Majors and his lawyer have repeatedly maintained his innocence, claiming cops were “coaching” the alleged victim. Apparently the “believe all women” days are long gone among the left.

Thankfully, the criminal justice system presumes innocence, no matter who’s involved.

Playing the race card in the criminal justice system in 2023 is lazy and unjustifiable. But apparently that’s what far left Hollywood thinks will be effective.