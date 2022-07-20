Jonas Valanciunas Perfectly Impersonates Whiny LeBron James

New Orleans Pelicans big man Jonas Valanciunas is a seven-footer from Lithuania that backs down to absolutely nobody. He’s an old-school player that does the dirty work down low and isn’t scared to call anyone out in the NBA, and that includes LeBron James.

Back in his home country of Lithuania this offseason, Valanciunas was doing an interview in front of a live audience. He was put on the spot to play a game of charades and was asked to share his impersonation of James.

Wasting no time at all, he put his hands to his face and acted like he was crying. Valanciunas then fell to the floor demonstrating that LeBron is a flopper.

All in all, it’s a spot-on impression.

Jonas Valanciunas out in Lithuania mocking LeBron in a game of charades 👀 (via Nesiaukite live/YT) pic.twitter.com/42Mm633dp4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 20, 2022

James may be on the Mt. Rushmore of NBA players, but there is no denying he’s turned into a serial complainer on the court over the years.

Valanciunas may have exactly zero NBA championship rings and zero All-Star Game appearances, but that doesn’t mean he can’t call it like he sees it.

LeBron’s latest two ridiculous stunts include calling Boston Celtics fans “racist as f–k” and saying Brittney Griner may just want to stay in Russia instead of returning to the United States.