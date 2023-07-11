Jonah Hill’s Ex Releases More Private Messages To Embarrass Him, Screenshotted Intimate Messages

Videos by OutKick

Jonah Hill’s ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady is continuing to air private messages for the world to see.

Brady, who is a popular surfer, flamed Jonah Hill as “emotionally abusive” after releasing text messages that showed the star actor asking for very reasonable relationship boundaries.

What were his requests? The big ones were don’t post sexually suggestive pictures on social media, don’t have “inappropriate” relationships with other men and don’t surround yourself with mentally unstable women.

Rational people hear those demands and don’t even blink.

the Jonah Hill texts are totally normal. He is being calm and respectful. Women would not be attacking the situation if it were HER requesting him to not do these things. Hold the same energy for men who want to be respected in their relationships. pic.twitter.com/9W7XDGqTgh — Ally Bross (@AllyBross) July 9, 2023

Sarah Brady releases more private texts from Jonah Hill.

Well, she’s not done yet. In fact, it appears Sarah Brady is just gearing up for a war with Hill. It’s worth noting she chose to release these messages long after they were done dating and shortly after Hill had his first child with current girlfriend Olivia Millar. Read into that as much as you’d like.

The latest text messages, which were shared on Instagram and by the Daily Mail, include Jonah Hill telling Brady he has started dating a new woman, doesn’t want her to drop out of school, is still “there for” her “as a friend,” has not been interested in sexting or flirting and asked her to please be kind.

“I’m sorry if it’s upsetting that I would move on at all six months later but I have handled you and I with utmost love and respect. Thanks. Don’t ruin all the kindness. You’re better than that,” Hill told her in a text from late August 2022. She also screenshotted texts from summer 2022 that appeared to show some level of intimate exchange and then sent it to Hill.

“Screenshotting intimate texts between us is a huge triggering violation for me and a breach of trust as a friend as I have explained to you about breaches of trust I have had between trusted friends recently that have caused me trauma. I am incredibly hurt and feel a lack of safety where I have always trusted you,” Hill appeared to say in reaction to her screenshotting intimate texts.

Sarah Brady doesn’t come off looking like a hero.

Whoever is in Brady’s ear should probably tell her to dial it back with sharing private messages. Jonah Hill isn’t coming off like the villain.

She is. At one point in the messages, it appears she sent back a screenshot of some kind of exchange that was adult in nature.

Yet, instead of losing his cool and blowing his lid, Jonah Hill tried to explain how hurtful it was. What did she do? Posted the message for more than 140,000 people on Instagram.

Jonah Hill flamed by Sarah Brady. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage,)

Brady is crazy if she thinks these messages make her look great and the star actor terrible. He literally says he wants to be a supportive friend.

Is she trying to secretly make him look like a solid dude? To recap, Jonah Hill didn’t want Sarah Black engaging inappropriately with other men, associating with unstable people and wanted to remain friends after breaking up.

What are we supposed to be outraged about?

Sarah Brady releases more messages from Jonah Hill. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Will Sarah Brady continue her jihad against Jonah Hill? The smart money is on yes, but don’t expect her to come out looking great.