Jonah Hill Sells ‘Complete Unrelenting Control’ Merch Amid Allegations Of Abuse

Jonah Hill doesn’t seem to care one bit that his ex-girlfriend, Sarah Brady, accused him of being emotionally abusive.

The “Superbad” actor was accused of being emotionally abuse after Brady shared alleged text messages from Hill that he didn’t want her sharing suggestive pictures on social media, having “boundaryless inappropriate friendships with men,” spending time with mentally unwell women and more.

The texts, which were allegedly from 2021, set off a firestorm on social media about whether or not they had crossed the line.

the Jonah Hill texts are totally normal. He is being calm and respectful. Women would not be attacking the situation if it were HER requesting him to not do these things. Hold the same energy for men who want to be respected in their relationships. pic.twitter.com/9W7XDGqTgh — Ally Bross (@AllyBross) July 9, 2023

Brady claimed on Instagram Hill was “emotionally abusive,” would “manipulate” and “gaslight” her and would attempt to control her, according to Fox News.

Apparently, asking your girlfriend to not have “inappropriate” relationships with other men is a step too far for Sarah Brady.

It’s also worth noting Brady chose to release these texts a little more than a month after Hill and his girlfriend Olivia Millar had their first child. Interesting timing for sure.

Therapist claims Jonah Hill “used therapy speak” to control Sarah Brady.

While most reasonable people can see the messages and make their own conclusions, therapist Jeff Guenther claims setting boundaries is just about control!

“This is not an example of healthy boundary setting. Instead, it reflects an attempt of control,” Guenther claimed in an all-time wild video.

Yes, asking your girlfriend to not have “inappropriate” relations with other men is just using “therapy speak” to control women.

Make that make sense, my friends. Do you know a single person who would be okay with their significant other having “boundaryless” relationships with members of the opposite sex? I definitely do not.

Jonah Hill sells “Complete Unrelenting Control” apparel.

While it’s not connected to the situation with his ex-girlfriend, Hill’s Meaningful Existence brand is currently selling “complete unrelenting control” items.

The brand is meant to mock influencers, and is run by Hill playing the character of Prophet Ezekiel Profit.

The company’s website states, “Meaningful Existence is a lifestyle and wellness community; founded, run, and ruled by Prophet Ezekiel Profit. Based on the teachings of Profit, our company has one simple goal: to spread joy throughout the universe by monetizing happiness.”

Prophet Ezekiel Profit is described as follows:

Prophet Ezekiel Profit is a renowned spiritual advisor, master of finance, and world-class conch blower. He’s the author of twelve books, including the LIFE-CHANGING, “Meaningful Existence: Monetizing Happiness”. He resides at the Meaningful Existence headquarters, a 20,000 square foot beachside compound where he instructs his followers on how to live a better life through monetizing happiness. “The more you pay, the happier you get.”

It’s an all-time great troll job from Jonah Hill. The entire brand holds up a mirror to the insane influencer culture, and he clearly isn’t going to shelve his “complete unrelenting control” amid emotional abuse allegations from Sarah Brady.

Jonah Hill accused of being emotionally abusive by ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Were Hill’s requests totally fine? Did he cross a line? Is Sarah Brady releasing these messages a poor decision? Give us your thoughts in the comments below.