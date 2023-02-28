Jon Stewart, Who Was Right, Recalls Angering Liberal With Lab Leak Comments: ‘F— You, I’m Done’

Videos by OutKick

Jon Stewart was among the first liberal pundits to back the hypothesis that Covid-19 originated from a lab in Wuhan. Stewart discussed the possibility in June 2021 during an appearance on “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert.

Liberal blogs and Twitter accounts ridiculed Stewart for his commentary. They considered him a trader for backing what they then called a dangerous right-wing conspiracy.

But Stewart wasn’t pushing a fallacy. Nor were the MAGA trolls,” as the media called them.

Sunday, the Wall Street Journal revealed that the U.S. Energy Department recently concluded that a laboratory leak in Wuhan likely caused SARS-CoV-2. We covered the bombshell at length.

Stewart discussed the report and recalled the backlashed he received on his podcast Tuesday:

“First of all, I wasn’t waiting on the Department of Energy to weigh in on this,” Stewart began.

“The larger problem with all of this is the inability to discuss things that are within the realm of possibility without falling into absolutes and litmus-testing each other for our political allegiances as it arose from that,” he added.

“My bigger problem with that was, I thought it was a pretty good bit that expressed kind of how I felt, and the two things that came out of it were, I’m racist against Asian people, and how dare I align myself with the alt-right.”

Today @JonStewart talks to some of our staff about the news that the COVID-19 virus may, in fact, have leaked from a lab in China and what it reveals about the problem with the media narrative machine. Full episode drops Wednesday on @ApplePodcasts pic.twitter.com/tsaLUYzIRl — The Problem With Jon Stewart (@TheProblem) February 27, 2023

The former “Daily Show” host detailed the backlash as “swift, immediate and quite loud.”

Jon Stewart described the suppression of curiosity. A society in which we shall not ask questions, but succumb to the talking points of the government.

And our government, along with lackey media outlets, proved incompetent throughout the pandemic.

We discussed as much in a column Tuesday, titled “Lab Leak Theory Proves War On Information The Greatest Domestic Threat.”

The Science™ and media sought to destroy anyone who dared to question if the Chinese government killed millions of people



The handlers of messaging lied to us, about everything



Covid proved the war on information. Deceit was the hallmark of the pandemichttps://t.co/RkTujsrhrh — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) February 28, 2023

In short,

Limiting access to the truth is the first step toward a modern dystopia. Persecuting the curious is a precursor to a diminished democracy.

Information is empowering. Yet, the truth is scarce. You have to claw for it. And the lapdogs in the media might assassinate your character if you uncover the most inconvenient of truths.

Covid proved the war of information to be the most lethal threat to the homeland –– a pandemic to which, unlike Covid, all demographics are susceptible.

We encourage you to read the full piece above.

As for Stewart, he concluded by saying: “The part that I don’t like about it is the absolutes and the dismissive like ‘f–k you, I’m done with you. I will never forgive you, you have crossed an unforgivable line. You’ve expressed an opinion that is antithetical to mine, or not mine,’” Stewart continued.

But did he expect to discuss reason with Stephen Colbert and the schmucks who watch him at night? I mean…