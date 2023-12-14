Jon Rahm Really Did Hit The Lottery, Gets To Avoid Media After Saying He’s ‘Not Allowed’ To Speak Until LIV Golf Season Starts

Videos by OutKick

Life is pretty good for Jon Rahm these days. Not only did he join LIV Golf for an undisclosed sum of money that will set up his family for generations, he doesn’t have to explain his controversial move to the Saudi-backed circuit with the media moving forward.

Actually, saying Rahm doesn’t ‘have to’ speak with the media isn’t entirely accurate, he’s not allowed to. His words, not mine.

“I am under very strict instructions not to do public events, which I have imposed on myself a little bit for myself, and for the change I have given to the world of golf in the last week,’’ Rahm said after receiving an award in his home country of Spain this week.

“There will be nothing until February, I’m not allowed to,” he continued during what was his first public appearance since signing with LIV.

Rahm did several media hits shortly after joining LIV including an interview with Bret Baier on Fox News and another on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ on ESPN, but he won’t be doing any more sit-downs between now and the first LIV event of the year beginning on February 2 in Mexico.

Jon Rahm joined LIV Golf and now doesn’t have to talk about it for weeks. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Rahm going dark with the media for the next month and a half isn’t believed to be a direct order from LIV – he even hinted at it being a rule he’s made for himself – but it would be more surprising than not if there wasn’t a stipulation in his contract that his media appearances have to be pre-approved.

The Spaniard saying he’s “not allowed” to meet with the media has allowed for the jokes to write themselves. Plenty of those critical of his decision to join LIV are claiming he ‘sold his freedom,’ that ‘the Saudis are silencing him,’ or calling out LIV’s lines about growing the game, yet not allowing its biggest star to speak.

The jokes and criticisms are fair, but if you’re Jon Rahm, this is sort of a best-case scenario.

On multiple occasions last year Rahm pledged his allegiance to the PGA Tour while also claiming LIV’s 54-hole, no-cut format is not a real golf tournament. It’s worth noting his criticisms of LIV were made before the framework agreement for a merger between the Tour and the Saudi PIF was announced on June 6, but nevertheless, people are putting the hypocrite tag on Rahm.

Now, whether it be the Saudis telling him not to talk, Rahm deciding to avoid the media himself, or a combination of the two, he gets to let some of the smoke clear for the next six weeks.

Getting paid hundreds of millions as part of one of the biggest moments in professional golf history that has the golf world divided and then not having to talk about it is a dream scenario for Rahm.

